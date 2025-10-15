Private schools get extension for RTE admissions as Madras HC sets new deadline

However, the judge did not stay the impugned admission proceedings of the department. The petitioner submitted that Rule 8 (5) of TN RTE Rules, 2011 provides that the process of admission under section 12 (1) (c) RTE Act shall be completed before the commencement of the academic year.

For 2025-26, the government neither published any notification nor opened the online portal.

The petitioner said the schools proceeded with regular admissions for all the seats, including the 25% that are otherwise reserved for admissions under RTE Act.

Meanwhile, the schools received a circular from the director of Private Schools on October 6, asking them to follow the schedule of October 6 to 17 for admissions under the RTE Act.