Private school UKG student collapses and dies after teacher slaps him in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Aug 20 (IANS): A six‑year‑old student of a private school in Visakhapatnam died after being slapped by his teacher for not doing his homework on Thursday.
Pranay Tej, a UKG student, collapsed after being slapped and died before he could be taken to hospital.
The incident occurred at Little Garden School in the One Town area of the coastal city.
CCTV captured the shocking incident, and the clip went viral on social media, triggering public outrage.
The child was seen standing in a queue in front of the teacher, who was checking homework. The teacher pulled him closer as he cried and begged her not to beat him. She adjusted his uniform and then slapped him. The boy collapsed onto the teacher.
According to officials, the teacher alerted other staff, who tried to administer CPR. Later, the school staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The boy is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest out of panic. However, officials said the cause of death would be known only after a thorough investigation.
The child’s body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post‑mortem examination. His family members gathered at KGH and staged a protest, demanding justice.
Education Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X that it was heartbreaking that six‑year‑old Pranay Tej lost his life due to a teacher beating him.
He said he would take legal action against the culprit and the school management.
“I convey my deepest condolences to Pranay Tej’s parents. Stay strong. The loss you have suffered is irreplaceable. Our government will stand by you in every possible way,” he wrote.
The boy’s parents blamed the teacher for his death, saying he was healthy and active when he left for school in the morning. They said the family had gone on pilgrimage to Tirupati last week and, since they returned only on Wednesday, he could not complete his homework.
The family alleged that the school management did not even inform them about the incident. Terming it murder, they demanded stringent action against the teacher and the school management.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.