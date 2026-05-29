Private institutions for the public good

According to the Union Ministry of Education, we have over 70,018 higher education institutions as of 2025. As the nation prepares to position itself as a global knowledge hub, these institutions must improve quality and prepare students for an increasingly complex world. Dr RW Alexander Jesudasan, Pro Vice Chancellor at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, ex-Principal of Madras Christian College and Rector at REVA University, Bengaluru, believes that both public and private institutions must work together if India is to strengthen higher education as a public good.

“They have to contribute equally,” he says, adding, “As funding for public universities has reduced, private universities and colleges will emerge as a strong alternative in the days to come.”

However, he cautions against viewing education purely through a commercial lens. “Private players need to realise that education is not a commodity or a commercial enterprise,” he says, arguing that many private institutions today operate under pressure to deliver immediate financial returns. He explains that this often stems from the fact that several educational institutions are run by people from purely business backgrounds.

“The outcomes of education take years or even decades to show real results,” he explains. “Patience is required. Institutions need experienced academic administrators who understand how educational growth happens over time.”

The responsibility of private institutions

While private institutions enjoy greater financial flexibility, Dr Jesudasan believes this advantage comes with greater responsibility. Areas such as skill development and industry-integrated learning, he says, are becoming increasingly important for Gen Z students. Yet, the conversation around quality cannot stop at infrastructure and placements alone. Dr Jesudasan points out that several institutions continue to struggle with issues relating to student welfare.

“Although private universities make tall claims, we’ve heard reports about them not maintaining their hostels well, or ensuring quality in their food. This is a very pressing concern that needs to be corrected,” he argues.

Dr Jesudasan further emphasises the importance of healthy campus environments, saying, “Only when they are physically healthy will students be able to concentrate, and focus on the right things.”

Interdisciplinary learning under NEP 2020

Indian students often possess a naturally interdisciplinary outlook, Dr Jesudasan says. This is because Indian learners tend to develop broader exposure to various subjects from a very young age, because of the school curriculum’s design.

“A mathematics student here may still have some understanding of biology, computer science, or humanities,” he explains. “That multipotency helps Indian students excel globally.”

This idea aligns closely with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places strong emphasis on multidisciplinary and flexible learning. According to Dr Jesudasan, however, implementing interdisciplinary education meaningfully requires far more than simply combining subjects.

“Any multidisciplinary approach has to be teacher-driven,” he says. “Teachers have the responsibility to show students how different disciplines connect meaningfully.”

He offers the example of engineering and biological sciences working together to drive innovation in healthcare and medical technology. “The fusion of disciplines must happen with proper mentorship,” he says.

He points to international universities where experts from multiple disciplines collaborate systematically and work towards solving real-world problems.

Why industry collaboration matters

Dr Jesudasan believes that research collaborations and industry partnerships will increasingly define the student experience in the coming years. “Most of the research today is happening in corporate research and development sectors,” he says.

As industry research is application-oriented and outcome-driven, students must be exposed to these environments early, with teachers acting as bridges between corporate innovation and student learning. “Students cannot immediately understand the language of industry,” he explains, adding, “Teachers have to translate those ideas and expose students to practical applications through projects and collaborations.”

Such exposure helps students think independently and develop novel solutions to real-world challenges, he notes.

Beyond academics: The need for holistic development

At the same time, Dr Jesudasan argues that education cannot focus solely on employability or professional success. Institutions must also prioritise the holistic development of students, be it intellectually, emotionally, physically, or socially.

During his tenure as principal of Madras Christian College, he introduced initiatives like “Sports for All” and several community engagement programmes.

“The overall development of an individual is very crucial,” he says. “To focus only on one area is catastrophic.”

He advocates for balanced student lives that include sports, community outreach, quiet reflection, creative pursuits, and social interaction. Drawing from his own experiences as a musician and educator, he believes that balance strengthens psychological well-being and emotional maturity.

“When students engage with different communities and activities, they learn tolerance and adaptability,” he says.

Rebuilding the foundations of learning

As India looks ahead, Dr Jesudasan believes one of the biggest challenges facing higher education is the gradual erosion of foundational learning. While institutions increasingly focus on internships, placements, and industry readiness, he argues that strong fundamentals remain the core of quality education.

“The foundation in every discipline has to be laid with real concerted effort,” he says. “Today, many students lack even the basic fundamentals in their own fields.”

According to him, India’s higher education system must strike a careful balance between innovation and foundational rigour. While the NEP has outlined an ambitious vision, he believes that successful implementation will depend heavily on monitoring, mentorship, and institutional leadership.

“Recommendations alone are not enough,” he says. “Implementation has to happen with consciousness and proper guidance.”

For Dr Jesudasan, strengthening India’s higher education ecosystem ultimately requires patience, long-term thinking, and a commitment to education as a public good rather than merely a market-driven enterprise. Only then, he believes, can India build institutions that remain globally competitive while still serving the diverse needs and aspirations of its students.