Private banks struggle to grow low-cost Casa deposits, PSBs pull ahead in December quarter

MUMBAI: Barring a few smaller banks, none of the private sector lenders have grown their Casa books in the December quarter despite growth in deposits, which will negatively impact their margins, while their public sector peers have done so handsomely apart from leading the industry in both credit disbursals as well as deposit mobilisation for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The declining Casa, which is the cheapest source of funds for a bank, has very serious implications for a lender’s profitability as higher cost of funds eats into the net interest margin, which is the core cog of a bank’s profitability. Falling Casa ratios amidst rise in overall deposit mobilisation means these banks have been collecting term/fixed deposits and not the lowest-cost Casa liabilities.

While a bank pays a nominal 2.5-3% annual interest to a savings bank accountholder, a person with large balance in the current account earns nothing. But a fixed deposit fetches her at least 6% annually. Barring the notable exception of the industry leader SBI and the second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, almost all banks have shared their business performance in the December quarter.