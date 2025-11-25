PRISM-FIMC 2025 opens with globally engaged dialogues, leadership insights

The three-day Pritam Singh Memorial Foundation–FORE International Management Conference (PRISM-FIMC 2025), hosted by FORE School of Management (FSM), began at Holiday Inn Aerocity with keynote addresses, strategic discussions, award ceremonies and high-level exchanges between leaders from industry, academia, public policy, and diplomacy.

The opening session featured a welcome address by Subir Verma, Director, FORE School of Management, who emphasized that the event highlighted FSM’s conviction that leadership must be responsible, future-ready and globally attuned.

He noted that the diversity of speakers and dialogues reinforced the need for collaborative platforms to shape India’s management and leadership narrative.

The inaugural ceremony also witnessed the presentation of the Pritam Singh Corporate & Academia Leadership Awards, honoring excellence in leadership and transformation.

Two keynote sessions framed the core themes of the day. Mr. Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa, spoke on leadership in a digitally transforming world, emphasising purpose-driven strategy, consistency, and disciplined execution.

Dr TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE and Chief Guest, highlighted responsible innovation in education and the need to nurture adaptable, ethical, and resilient leaders for a rapidly changing world.

Panels featuring senior leaders from EY, Indian Oil, MakeMyTrip, HSBC, GAIL, KPMG India, and Axis Bank explored leadership models suited to technological disruption, people-first strategies, and geopolitical shifts affecting global business.

A special global address by Dr Andreas Emser, Dean, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, emphasized the growing international expectation of responsible leadership.

The Ambassadors’ Panel further stressed the role of informed leadership in navigating shifting global alliances and economic realities.

Reflecting on the conference’s vision, Mr P Dwarkanath, President, PRISM Foundation and former Chairman, GSK, highlighted Dr Pritam Singh’s legacy of fostering collaboration between industry and academia.

Prof Sriparna Basu, Professor & Dean Academics, FORE School of Management, noted the importance of ethical, informed leadership to navigate technological, geopolitical, and environmental disruption.

The event also hosted four key book launches, including The Road Ahead 2.0 by Dr TG Sitharam and Yogi Kochhar, and The Strategy Paradox by Dr Yasho V Verma, along with publications on leadership, resilience, and talent.

Day 3 featured detailed academic tracks, a corporate panel on Financial Leadership and Sustainable Innovation, and sessions on growth, circularity, and business model innovation.

The conference concluded with the Directors’ Forum, Valedictory Ceremony, and the announcement of Best Paper Awards. The top honors were received by Dr. Abdul Rahim Munshi & Pushpak Deshpande (1st Prize), Dr. Anjali Thukral and team (2nd Prize), and Ms. Vanshika Sabharwal and team (3rd Prize), while Dr. Lakshman Singh (HAL) won the Leadership Best Paper Award.