Prioritise own knowledge, don't depend too much on AI: Former SC judge to students

Thane: Former Supreme Court judge Abhay Oka cautioned law students against relying too much on Artificial Intelligence and urged them to prioritize their own knowledge, study habits, and critical thinking capabilities over digital automation.
Use AI tools for research and gathering information, but do not surrender your intellect to them, the retired apex court judge stated.
He was speaking as the chief guest at an orientation and guidance program for incoming first-year LLB students organized by Vidya Prasarak Mandal's Thane Municipal Law College here on Friday.
"A law degree no longer restricts a graduate to traditional courtroom practice, as multiple career opportunities have opened up across diverse sectors with the legal landscape expanding significantly in recent years. Explore these avenues and build careers aligned with their personal areas of interest," Oka said.
Legal education has undergone positive transformations over the years, with a standout development being the rising participation of women who are currently leading the way in legal studies and increasingly making their mark across the judicial framework, he added.
Oka said achieving long-term success in the legal profession requires hard work and dedication, integrity and honesty, as well as a continuous willingness to learn and adapt.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.