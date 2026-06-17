Prince George to attend Eton College, following father's path

Prince George will attend Eton College later this year, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, according to Kensington Palace.

The decision means the 12-year-old grandson of King Charles III will continue a long-standing association between the British royal family and one of the country's most prestigious schools.

As reported by India Today, citing Reuters, Prince George's enrolment ends months of speculation about where he would pursue his secondary education. Eton College, located near Windsor, is one of Britain's best-known boarding schools and has educated numerous prime ministers, public figures and members of the royal family.

Prince William attended the institution during the 1990s, becoming the first senior royal to study there. The school has since remained a popular choice among members of Britain's aristocracy and political elite.

Prince George, who is second in line to the British throne, has increasingly accompanied his parents at public engagements in recent years. His educational journey continues to attract public attention because of his future role within the monarchy.

The announcement reflects the royal family's preference for maintaining educational traditions while preparing younger members for public life.

Eton's emphasis on academics, leadership and extracurricular development has contributed to its reputation as one of the leading independent schools in the United Kingdom.