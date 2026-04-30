Prime Video’s Exam dives into the hidden world of competitive exam fraud

Talking about his next, A. Sarkunam, said, “The story of Exam will resonate with audiences across languages, geographies, and social strata. It promises to grip viewers from the very beginning through to the climax, as the narrative unfolds alongside Jhansi and Maramalli, exploring the twists and turns in their lives when their worlds collide. Exam goes beyond the scam in the world of competitive exams; it delves deeper into the ambition, pressure, and consequences that come with the choices we make as individuals."