Prime Minister's Office flags imposter using fake WhatsApp messages to secure priority AIIMS admissions

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against a Delhi-based resident for impersonating as an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and using the identity to secure preferential admission and treatment for patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
The case was registered on August 31 under Sections relating to cheating, giving false evidence and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
According to the CBI FIR, a written complaint was received from an Assistant Director of the PMO in May regarding the impersonation and misuse of the PMO’s name by Ravi Kant Sharma.
The complaint stated that on February 26, Sharma contacted the Protocol Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi, through WhatsApp using a mobile phone, falsely claiming to be an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Prime Minister.
He also provided an email address associated with the PMO portal to the AIIMS authorities to exert influence over them.
The FIR further stated that, under the guise of an official PMO referral, Sharma pressured B.N. Acharya, Protocol Officer, AIIMS, New Delhi, to grant preferential admission and treatment in the Emergency Department at AIIMS to a patient identified as Md. Imran.
The PMO categorically confirmed that no person named Ravi Kant Sharma was employed as an OSD to the Prime Minister.
Following receipt of the complaint, the CBI conducted a verification of the allegations. During the enquiry, it was found that Sharma had attempted similar unauthorised interventions in the cases of other patients, including Kavita and Archana.
"It also revealed that preferential treatment was extended solely under the assumption that the suspect was an authorised PMO official," the CBI FIR said.
Earlier on June 4, the CBI had registered a case against a person for posing as an Under Secretary in the PMO.
The accused had been identified as P. Elangovan. The agency had initiated a preliminary enquiry against him on January 8.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.