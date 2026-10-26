Prime Minister to open national conclave setting indigenous research priorities across 12 sectors

The ISRO will also showcase emerging technologies as part of the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave. The space agency's Chairman V Narayanan said at a curtain-raiser event that the space organisation’s exhibition will be the model of a proposed next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle that can place payloads weighing over 30,000 kg to low Earth orbit. Besides, the Chandrayaan 4 and 5 projects, which envisage sending Indian astronauts to the Moon, will be showcased at the event.