According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Prime Minister will travel to Bihar from Kharagpur to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects in Vaishali. “Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Uttar Pradesh. At around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the Prime Minister will participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. He will also address the gathering on the occasion,” the PIB statement said.