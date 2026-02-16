Narendra Modi to flag off Global AI Impact Expo

New Delhi: As New Delhi transforms itself into the epicentre of the world's most consequential conversation on artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Global AI Impact Expo.



Ahead of the Summit, he welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development.



He said on X, "It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development."