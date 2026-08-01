Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets drug-free youth with 100-week Jan Bhagidari campaign launch

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS): Aiming to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Sunday at 11 a.m. through video conferencing, an official said.
During the event, PM Modi is expected to encourage the youth to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities, said the official in a statement.
The launch will mark the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse.
Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society, said the statement.
The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes, it said.
The initiative seeks to strengthen community participation by bringing together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to create a collective movement against substance abuse, said the statement.
The programme will be joined by youth across the country from over 10,000 locations. MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations will participate in the programme virtually, it said.
The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and seeks to strengthen the national resolve towards achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 through public participation.
The central message of the initiative, according to the campaign organisers, is that “drug-free youth are the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat”.
Through the nationwide movement, the government aims to take this message to young citizens across the country and encourage their active participation in creating a healthier and drug-free society, said a statement.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.