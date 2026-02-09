PM Modi engages in bilateral discussions with Seychelles President



President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India.



His visit, which will continue until February 10, is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.



According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, during his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, Herminie met key stakeholders across sectors, including governance, industry, coastal management, and health, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

MEA underscored Seychelles' strategic importance to India, describing the island nation as a key maritime neighbour and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to cooperation with the Global South.