Micron’s Assembly Plant to be inaugurated by PM Modi during Gujarat Tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on February 28 at around 3:45 PM. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.



As per an official press release issued by PMO, "The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility. This development represents a major step forward in strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor value chain."

The project, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). With a total outlay of more than ₹22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the Government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country.



The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms. The facility is designed to serve customers worldwide and address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing.