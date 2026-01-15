Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 28th Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Thursday at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, within the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The high-level international parliamentary conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and is expected to witness participation from 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers representing 42 Commonwealth countries, along with delegates from four semi-autonomous parliaments from across the globe. The event underscores India’s growing role as a hub for parliamentary dialogue and democratic cooperation within the Commonwealth.