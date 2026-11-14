Primary schooling costs rise fastest as education inflation reaches 4%

Inflation in education services rose to 4.02 per cent in October 2026, according to provisional Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on November 12. Within the category, early childhood and primary education recorded the highest rate, at 4.92 per cent.
The data comes in a month when overall retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent, up from 5.54 per cent in September. This is the first time in two years that retail inflation has crossed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. It was last above that limit in October 2024, at 6.2 per cent. Food inflation stood at 8.94 per cent in October.
A steady climb
Education services inflation has risen in each of the last three months. It was 3.73 per cent in August and 3.94 per cent in September, according to MoSPI and RBI data, before reaching 4.02 per cent in October.
October is the first month in the new CPI series in which education inflation has reached 4 per cent. The new series, with 2024 as its base year, has category-level data only from January 2026, which limits comparison with earlier years.
Education services account for 3.33 per cent of the CPI basket, the weight used to calculate the overall index.
Youngest learners see the sharpest rise
MoSPI data breaks education services down into four groups. Early childhood and primary education, which carries the largest weight within the category at 1.58, recorded inflation of 4.92 per cent in October. In urban areas, the rate was 5.42 per cent, and in rural areas, 4.09 per cent.
Secondary education inflation stood at 4.37 per cent, with 4.61 per cent in urban areas and 3.95 per cent in rural areas.
Higher education inflation was 3.62 per cent overall. The category showed the widest gap between urban and rural areas in the education group: 4.82 per cent in urban areas against 1.38 per cent in rural areas.
The fourth group, education not defined by level, recorded the lowest inflation in the category at 1.67 per cent.
Cities pay more
Across the education category as a whole, urban inflation was 4.61 per cent in October, compared with 3.10 per cent in rural areas. This is the reverse of the overall trend, where rural inflation (6.63 per cent) was higher than urban inflation (5.41 per cent).
The urban-rural gap in education is not new. An analysis of the August 2026 data by the policy publication The Policy Edge noted that urban households faced greater inflation in education services, particularly in early childhood, secondary and higher education.
Related categories also at series highs
Two other categories linked to students' spending also reached their highest levels in the new series in October. Inflation in information and communication, which covers mobile phones, internet and related services, rose to 3.16 per cent. Inflation in recreation, sport and culture rose to 2.52 per cent.
Among all categories, restaurants and accommodation services recorded inflation of 10.1 per cent, and food and beverages 8.5 per cent, according to figures compiled by The Hindu.
What the numbers do not show
The CPI measures the change in prices compared with the same month a year earlier. It does not show the actual fees families pay or how much fees differ between government and private institutions. MoSPI publishes state-wise and item-wise indices on its eSankhyiki portal.
The figures for October 2026 are provisional and may be revised when final data is released next month.