Primary schooling costs rise fastest as education inflation reaches 4%

Inflation in education services rose to 4.02 per cent in October 2026, according to provisional Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on November 12. Within the category, early childhood and primary education recorded the highest rate, at 4.92 per cent.

The data comes in a month when overall retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent, up from 5.54 per cent in September. This is the first time in two years that retail inflation has crossed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. It was last above that limit in October 2024, at 6.2 per cent. Food inflation stood at 8.94 per cent in October.