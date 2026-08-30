"Pride and excitement": Indian students and local youth rejoice and welcome PM Modi in Bishkek



"I am very happy that our country's Prime Minister is visiting here; until now, I have only ever seen him on TV and have never met him in person. Since he is coming here for the first time, the prospect of a face-to-face meeting fills me with genuine joy and pride--knowing that I will meet the Prime Minister and that he will interact with the entire Indian community. When the Prime Minister arrives, he will hold meetings with the President; furthermore, the environment here is excellent for Indian students. We have Indian management teams that assist us with our studies, and Indian faculty members also visit to help foreign MBBS students with their academics," he said.