"Prez Trump does not support American workers being replaced"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that President Donald Trump is committed to protecting American jobs while encouraging foreign investment in the United States.



The comments come amid growing scrutiny over H-1B visas and concerns that foreign labour could displace domestic jobs in key industries.



Speaking to reporters, Leavitt stated, "The President does not support American workers being replaced... The President wants to see the American manufacturing industry revitalised better than ever before. That's part of what he's doing with his effective use of tariffs and cutting good trade deals around the world."



Addressing concerns related to H-1B visas, she said the President holds a "nuanced and common-sense" view.

Leavitt explained, "As for the H-1B visa issue, the President has a very nuanced and common-sense opinion on this issue. If foreign companies are investing trillions of dollars in the United States of America and bringing in foreign workers to create niche products like batteries, he wants to see that at the beginning, to get those manufacturing facilities and factories up and running. But ultimately, the President always wants to see American workers in those jobs."