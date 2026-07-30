President Murmu visits Air Force Bal Bharati School in Delhi, urges students to pursue excellence

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Air Force Bal Bharati School at Lodhi Road here and encouraged students to pursue excellence, uphold strong moral values and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.
According to an update shared by the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the President engaged in a special interaction with the students during her visit.
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Air Force Families Welfare Association president Sarita Singh received Murmu on her arrival.
The visit commenced with the school according a warm welcome to Murmu, followed by a vibrant cultural programme by the students.
The highlight of the visit was the interaction between the President and the students. Murmu encouraged them to pursue excellence with dedication, uphold strong moral values and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.
Murmu also visited an art exhibition at the school that showcased artworks by junior and senior school students, reflecting the creativity and artistic excellence nurtured by the school, the PIB statement said.
She appreciated the school's state-of-the-art infrastructure, commitment to academic excellence and efforts being made towards nurturing responsible future citizens, it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.