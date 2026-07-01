Be job creators, not seekers: President Droupadi Murmu tells tribal university graduates

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said students should use their learning to empower the underprivileged.
Addressing the first convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh in Anantapur, the president said students have a responsibility to give back to society.
"You have the responsibility to give back to society. Let your learning become a source of strength for the underprivileged," Murmu said.
According to the president, a convocation marks a defining moment and the culmination of years of perseverance and hard work.
She expressed confidence that the Central University of Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a centre of excellence.
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