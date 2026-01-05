Press Club brings journalists together for Sankranti celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: The festive spirit of Sankranti arrived early in Vijayawada as the Amaravati Press Club organised grand celebrations at the Nalanda School premises on Sunday.

Journalists and their families participated in the event, which brought together people from all age groups and recreated the charm of rural Telugu traditions in the heart of the city.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the Bhogi bonfire, symbolising the unity of four generations on a single platform. Haridasu keertanas, Gangireddulu performances, colourful rangoli (muggu) designs with gobbemmas, kite flying by children and traditional dances by students in ethnic attire added to the festive atmosphere.