Presiding officer of Delhi school tribunal to serve initial term of three years

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, has invited applications for the post of presiding officer of the Delhi School Tribunal.

The tribunal is constituted under Section 11 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and functions as a single-member body to hear appeals related to school education matters in Delhi.

According to the notification, the presiding officer will have powers equivalent to those of an appellate court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, including the authority to regulate the tribunal’s procedure and to stay the operation of orders under appeal.