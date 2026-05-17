Musician Taga Ram Bheel, para athlete Praveen Kumar to receive Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The first Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards for the year 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian honours upon the recipients.

Among the distinguished personalities to be honoured this year is Taga Ram Bheel, the renowned maestro of the Algoza, who will be conferred with the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to preserving and promoting the traditional folk music of the Thar Desert.

Hailing from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Taga Ram Bheel has dedicated his life to mastering and popularising the dual flute instrument.

"Taga Ram Bheel, renowned maestro of the Algoza, will be honoured with the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to preserving and promoting the traditional folk music of the Thar Desert. Hailing from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, he has dedicated his life to mastering and popularising the dual flute instrument, performing across India and internationally, and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan's desert communities. His lifelong efforts have helped keep the soulful traditions of Algoza music alive for future generations," the Ministry of Home Affairs posted on X.

His performances, which have spanned across India and reached international stages, have been instrumental in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan's desert communities. His lifelong efforts have played a vital role in ensuring that the soulful traditions of Algoza music remain alive for future generations.

In the field of sports, the Padma Shri will be awarded to Praveen Kumar, the world No. 1 para high jumper and Paralympic gold medallist, for his outstanding achievements. Born with a physical disability, Kumar rose through sheer determination and rigorous scientific training to become one of India's most successful para-athletes.

"Praveen Kumar, world No. 1 para high jumper and Paralympic gold medallist, will be honoured with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to sports. Born with a physical disability, he rose through determination and scientific training to become one of India's most successful para-athletes, winning medals at the Paralympic Games, World Championships, and Asian Para Games, while setting multiple Asian records. His achievements have broken barriers between para and able-bodied athletics and continue to inspire young athletes across the country," the MHA posted on X.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

(ANI)