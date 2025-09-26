President presents National Geoscience Awards 2024, calls for sustainable mining, rare earth self-reliance

Story by Rajesh Kumar Thakur for The New Indian Express

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Geoscience Awards 2024 for outstanding contributions in the field of geoscience at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that minerals have been central to the growth of human civilisation. “Minerals found in the Earth's crust have provided the foundation for human life and shaped our trade and industry. The Stone Age, the Bronze Age, and the Iron Age, the major stages of human civilisation's development, are named after minerals. Industrialisation would have been unimaginable without minerals like iron and coal,” she observed.

While noting that mining provides resources for economic development and generates significant employment, Murmu cautioned that the industry has “numerous adverse effects, including displacement of local communities, deforestation, and air and water pollution.” She stressed that “all regulations must be strictly adhered to during mining operations to mitigate these negative impacts” and added that “proper procedures should also be followed when closing mines to ensure that local communities and wildlife are not harmed.”

Pointing to the vast mineral wealth in the oceans, the President said: “Our country is surrounded by oceans on three sides. The depths of these oceans hold reserves of many valuable minerals. Geoscientists play a crucial role in utilising these resources for the nation's development.” She urged experts to develop technologies capable of harnessing seabed resources “for national benefit while minimising damage to marine biodiversity.”

Murmu also highlighted the need to make mining sustainable through innovation and technology. “The role of geoscientists extends beyond mining. They must also address the environmental sustainability of mining practices,” she said. She called for wider use of AI, machine learning, and drone-based surveys, and commended the Ministry of Mines for promoting recovery of valuable elements from mine tailings.

Emphasising the strategic importance of Rare Earth Elements (REEs), the President said: “Rare Earth Elements are the backbone of modern technology. They power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to defence systems and clean energy solutions. Given the current geopolitical situation, India must become self-reliant in their production. This is crucial for achieving the goal of a developed India and ensuring national security.”

She explained that REEs are not called rare due to their scarcity but because of the difficulty in refining them. “Refining them into usable forms is an extremely complex process. Developing indigenous technology to carry out this complex refining process would be a significant contribution to the national interest,” she said.