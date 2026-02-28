President Murmu visits Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur

In his welcome address at T.M.A Pai Hall, the Vice Chancellor referred to the significant policy change by Government of India in 2019 which led to the establishment of first ever Private Private Consortium model medical college named Manipal Tata Medical College (MTMC). Tata Steel Ltd. has provided its Tata Main Hospital as teaching Hospital. The first batch of 150 MBBS students commenced from the academic year 2020-21 which is now due to pass out in March 2026. Referring to MAHE's legacy, the VC mentioned specifically on the role of Dr. Ramdas M. Pai, Chancellor, MAHE & Dr. Ranjan Pai, President MAHE Trust. He highlighted about Manipal's role in medical health care system by establishing first Private Medical College in 1953 followed by first Public Private Medical college in Sikkim.