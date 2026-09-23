President Murmu urges youth to balance modern skills with moral discipline for Viksit Bharat 2047

India must prepare a rising generation that combines technological expertise with inner concentration, emotional balance, and civic ethics for nation-building goals

Vadodara: President Droupadi Murmu, with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and members of Brahma Kumaris, virtually launches the campaign ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat: Awakening Inner Strength for Nation Building’ of Brahma Kumaris during the inauguration of the ‘Global Spiritual Palace’ Retreat Centre in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@rashtrapatibhvn)