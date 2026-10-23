Preserve traditions, educate children: Prez Murmu to Bastar Tribals

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday participated in the Muria Darbar, a historic tradition of the world-famous Bastar Dussehra, and urged tribal communities to preserve their customs and traditions while adapting their thinking to changing times and ensuring education for children.

Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the President highlighted her own tribal roots and said that tribal communities continued to live together in peace, celebrate through dance and music, and preserve their cultural heritage.

“I am also one of you. I am also the daughter of a Majhi. Even today, people in tribal communities live together in happiness and peace, dance and sing, and preserve their culture. I want to thank you all for keeping this culture and tradition alive,” she said.

Murmu said that culture, traditions and the Constitution shared a common objective of ensuring happiness, peace and harmony. However, she described the traditional systems of tribal communities as particularly meaningful and effective.

“The Constitution and republican rules have the same objective — happiness, peace and joy. We should live peacefully and with love, but the internal Constitution of tribal society is even more beautiful and meaningful,” she said.

Explaining the traditional village-level system of resolving disputes, the President said that people earlier approached kings during festivals or when problems arose. With the end of royal rule, villagers now approached traditional leaders such as the Majhi and Pargana to resolve disputes.

She said that when a family faced a quarrel, a land or property dispute, or a personal problem, the Majhi would call a meeting of villagers and help resolve the issue.

Murmu urged people to make use of such community-based mechanisms to settle local disputes and avoid prolonged legal proceedings wherever possible.

“Today, we are all educated. Do not waste your time going to police stations, police authorities and courts. These matters can take years, and sometimes two lives are lost in the process. Inform the Chief Minister or resolve the problem yourselves,” she said.

The President also referred to traditional community gatherings and religious practices, saying villagers prayed to their local deities for the welfare of their communities.

“I request you to preserve this tradition and remain connected to your way of thinking,” she said.

Murmu also urged tribal communities to remain united against attempts by Naxalites to mislead people, saying collective efforts were needed to confront the challenge.

“Naxalites sit outside and mislead us. We have to fight together — ‘if one person gets tired, then together we should carry the burden’,” she said.

Emphasising the need to balance cultural preservation with progress, the President said people should change their thinking with time but should not abandon their traditions.

“Change your thinking with time, but do not change your traditions. Educate your children. The government is with you,” she said.

(ANI)