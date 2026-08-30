President Murmu to grace NIFT's Combined Convocation 2026 on Monday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Combined Convocation 2026 of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Monday, where graduating students from 18 NIFT campuses will come together to celebrate the conferment of their degrees.

The combined convocation will be followed by campus-wise degree distribution ceremonies, where graduating students will formally receive their degrees and mark their transition from academic life into the professional world.

The ceremony will honour outstanding students of each programme across campuses with the highest CGPA with a gold medal.