President Murmu to grace Ernakulam's St Teresa’s College centenary celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu will serve as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, on October 24. The event, scheduled for noon at the college’s Platinum Jubilee auditorium, marks a significant milestone in the institution’s storied history.

Distinguished guests

College authorities announced that the programme will be attended by notable figures, including Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, MP Hibi Eden, and MLA T J Vinod. Additionally, Rev Dr Antony Valumkal, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Verapoly, will be present.

Ceremonial highlights

During the event, President Murmu will unveil the centenary logo of St Teresa’s College. Security arrangements for her visit are being finalised, with the President scheduled to arrive at the venue from the Kochi Naval Air Station at 11:35 am.

Legacy of women’s education

Established in 1925 by the Carmelite Sisters of St Teresa under the leadership of Servant of God Mother Teresa of St Rose of Lima, St Teresa’s College was the first women’s college in the erstwhile Cochin State. Starting with just 41 students, it has grown into a prominent institution with 4,263 students across 25 departments, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes. The college has been a trailblazer in advancing women’s education in Kerala.

College director Rev Sr Tessa CSST stated, “This visit is a moment of national recognition for our founder’s vision of women’s empowerment through education.” Principal Dr Anu Joseph added, “The dream our founder envisioned a 100 years ago was to uplift society through women’s empowerment. The remarkable contributions of our alumnae to society remain our greatest achievement.”