National Awards for teachers: Murmu to honour 21 faculty members today



The Award is conferred on exemplary teachers/faculty members, and the selection is based on their performance, as adjudged against several parameters including teaching-learning effectiveness, outreach activities, research and innovation, and sponsored research/faculty development programmes/consultancy teaching.



Among the recipients, Dr Jayrajsinh Sarvaiya, Professor, Dean of Forensic Pharmacy, and Center Head for Drug and Food Forensics at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), said that receiving the award is a great honour.

"It is always a matter of pleasure and pride for us. It is not only recognition of our effort, but it is also the recognition of the place where we are working... recognition of the effort that we are putting in over the long years and the hard work everyone is doing. If it is recognised by the government itself, then it shows what the culture of this country is. We hope that we will be able to do more good deeds for this country in the coming years," he told ANI.



The selection process involves two stages: an initial evaluation and shortlisting by a Preliminary Search-cum-Screening Committee, followed by final selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a Jury Committee.