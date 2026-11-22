Aizawl: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mizoram to attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl on November 30, an official said.
Murmu is scheduled to arrive in the state on November 28 and leave for New Delhi after attending the university's convocation on November 30, the official said.
There is no official engagement of the President on November 29, a Sunday.
Preparations for the President's visit gathered pace on Monday with a high-level coordination meeting chaired by Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena.
The meeting, attended by senior administrative, police and university officials, reviewed arrangements relating to security, protocol, logistics, infrastructure, health services, communication and traffic management.
Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal, MZU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner and senior police officers overseeing Aizawl, traffic and security were among those present.
The departments and agencies concerned have been assigned specific responsibilities and directed to put the arrangements in place with immediate effect, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.