President Murmu reviews IMA passing out parade; first batch of nine women officers join Army

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reviewed the passing-out parade of the 158th regular course and the 141st technical graduate course at the IMA here, marking a historic milestone with the commissioning of the first-ever batch of nine women officer cadets into the Indian Army.

The ceremony was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Army Training Command GOC-in-C Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, Indian Military Academy (IMA) Commandant Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, senior military officers and families of the cadets.