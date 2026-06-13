President Murmu reviews IMA parade with first batch of women NDA cadets

Dehradun, June 13 (IANS): President Draupadi Murmu reviewed the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here on Saturday.
The day is being seen as highly significant and historic for the Indian Army and for women in the country, as the first batch of female cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA) is passing out as commissioned officers.
At the IMA Passing Out Parade, nine female cadets from the NDA’s first women’s batch will join the Indian Army as officers. Five female cadets from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal in Hyderabad will also be commissioned into the Indian Air Force.
Earlier, the NDA doors were closed to women. Following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June 2022, women were allowed entry into the armed forces training institute, paving the way for greater participation of women in the armed forces.
President Murmu reviewed the parade at the IMA, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.
A total of 515 cadets are passing out from the IMA this year, including 34 foreign cadets from 16 countries. Among them are the nine brave women cadets from NDA’s first female batch, who have completed rigorous training and are now ready to serve the nation.
Under the 217th course of the Indian Air Force, a total of 231 flight cadets from the Flying and Ground Duty branches are completing their pre-commissioning training. This includes 194 male and 37 female cadets. Of these 37 women cadets, five belong to the NDA’s first women’s batch.
This achievement highlights that women are equally capable of completing tough military training and contributing alongside men in the armed forces.
The combined graduation parade concluded in a grand manner, with spectacular aerial displays by Sukhoi fighter jets, the Sarang helicopter display team, and the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team being the main attractions.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.