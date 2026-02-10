President Murmu interacts with specially-abled children from Ladakh at Rashtrapati Bhavan



These National Integration Tours are educational and motivational tours for youth of Jammu & Kashmir and North Eastern States, with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway, according to the earlier release.



This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities.



This initiative reflects the Indian Army's dedication to the holistic development of youth in border and remote regions. By empowering the next generation through exposure and awareness, the Army continues to play a pivotal role in nation-building and strengthening civil-military relations.