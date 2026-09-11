President Murmu meets winners of Tata Building India School Essay Competition

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met the winners of the Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2024-25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, giving the school students an opportunity to interact with her.
The students were among the winners of the national-level essay competition organised as part of the Tata Building India initiative. The programme provides school students a platform to write on themes related to India and express their views on issues concerning the country.
During the interaction, the students met the President and participated in a group interaction at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photographs from the meeting were shared by the President’s official social media account.
The Tata Building India School Essay Competition is conducted across schools in different parts of the country and in multiple Indian languages. It aims to encourage students to develop their writing skills and engage with themes related to nation-building.
The competition has been conducted for school students across various age groups, with entries evaluated at different levels before the national winners are selected.
The meeting with President Murmu marked an opportunity for the winning students to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and interact with the country’s President as part of their achievement in the competition.