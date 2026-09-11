President Murmu meets winners of Tata Building India School Essay Competition

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met the winners of the Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2024-25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, giving the school students an opportunity to interact with her.

The students were among the winners of the national-level essay competition organised as part of the Tata Building India initiative. The programme provides school students a platform to write on themes related to India and express their views on issues concerning the country.