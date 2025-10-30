President Murmu flies in Rafale fighter jet, calls it 'unforgettable experience'

The aircraft reached a height of about 15,000 feet above sea level and a speed of approximately 700 kilometres per hour, according to a statement from the President's office.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also flew a sortie in a separate aircraft from the same air base.

Upon landing, the President shared her delight in the visitor's book, saying, "The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me.

This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities.

I congratulate the Indian Air Force.

" Later, in a post on X in the evening, she gave more details about her experience of her Rafale sortie.