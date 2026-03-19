President Murmu sends festive greetings for Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed greetings on the festivals marking the Hindu New Year and the arrival of the spring season.



In a post on X, the President wished for "prosperity and new hopes" for all citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba.



"On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. These festivals, celebrated across various regions of the country to welcome the arrival of the new year, are vibrant symbols of India's rich cultural diversity. My fond hope is that these joyous occasions infuse prosperity and new hopes into everyone's lives," the post read.