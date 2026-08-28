President Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school students

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.
The President said that the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bonds of siblings.
She said that the sacred thread of Rakhi can be tied to family members, friends and even trees, symbolising the bond of love and care.
Emphasising the importance of environment conservation, President Murmu urged children to nurture plants and trees, her office said in a post on X.
In another post, she extended heartiest greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.