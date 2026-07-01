President Murmu tasks Andhra graduates with mastering new technologies

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday attended the first convocation ceremony of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh in Ananthapuramu, where she urged graduating students to continuously adapt to emerging technologies, cultivate the courage to explore new ideas and acquire new knowledge.

According to a press release, addressing the gathering, the President said the first convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh was not only a day of celebration but also a defining milestone in the journey of the young institution. She expressed satisfaction that the university had developed a long-term vision to become a future-ready institution.

Murmu said the university's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to quality education, reflected a sense of responsibility towards inclusive and equitable development. She expressed confidence that the institution would emerge as a centre of excellence and contribute significantly to the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Congratulating the graduating students, the President said the convocation marked the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance and hard work. She said they entered the university with dreams and were now leaving with knowledge, confidence and degrees that would open new opportunities.

The President said students' success was the result of their own hard work as well as the sacrifices of their parents, the guidance of their teachers and the support of society. She said they had a responsibility to give back to society, whether as entrepreneurs generating employment, scientists driving innovation, public servants working for the people or philanthropists serving society. She added that their learning should become a source of strength for the underprivileged.

Highlighting the impact of technological advancements across sectors, Murmu said learning could not and should not end with acquiring a degree.

"The inclination to continuously adapt to emerging technologies will be one of the greatest strengths for students," she said, advising them to cultivate the courage to explore new ideas and acquire new knowledge.

The President described India's learning-oriented, resilient and innovative youth as valuable national assets capable of transforming challenges into opportunities through knowledge, creativity, determination and a sense of responsibility.

She also urged students to internalise ethical values, saying honesty, compassion, empathy and respect for nature were not only moral ideals but also the foundation of holistic development. She said these qualities would enable them to enrich their lives and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

The President said the vision of Viksit Bharat could be realised only through the energy, talent and commitment of the country's youth and urged them to pursue excellence with dedication and integrity, regardless of the path they choose.