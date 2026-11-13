President Murmu asks tribal students to pursue higher education and become job creators

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday urged students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to pursue higher education, entrepreneurship and professional careers, encouraging them to use their knowledge to generate employment and contribute to the development of their communities.

Interacting with 146 meritorious students and alumni at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said education should equip young people to create opportunities for others rather than remain limited to securing employment for themselves.

"Education should not only be a means to earn a livelihood for themselves; rather, their goal should also be to create employment opportunities through their knowledge," President Murmu said.

She added that when young people become job creators, the country's inclusive development would gain further momentum.

The interaction was organised by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada 2026. The fortnight-long observance commemorates the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose 151st birth anniversary falls on November 15.

The 146 participants included Class 10 and Class 12 toppers, along with students who had secured admission to institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), National Law Universities, the National Institute of Fashion Technology and government medical colleges.

President Murmu said India had no shortage of talent and that students needed access to suitable opportunities, a supportive environment and proper guidance to realise their potential. She also noted that the equal representation of boys and girls in EMRS reflected progress towards inclusive development.

Referring to the importance of education in tribal communities, she encouraged students to pursue careers as doctors, engineers, administrators and professionals while maintaining close ties with their villages and cultural identities. "Your roots are connected to your villages, but there is no limit to your flight," the President told the students.

She asked them to share their knowledge of current affairs and government welfare schemes with their families, relatives and neighbours whenever they returned to their villages. Such efforts, she said, could benefit their communities and give greater purpose to their education.

The programme also recognised tribal entrepreneurship and innovation. Awards were presented to high-performing tribal startups, while students were encouraged to explore initiatives supporting enterprise development, including the Tribal Business Conclave Open Grand Challenge and the Tribe-Preneurs Idea Quest.

President Murmu also referred to the establishment of Aadi Karmayogi student chapters at 100 leading institutions, including IITs, Indian Institutes of Management, AIIMS and central universities. The initiative aims to encourage tribal leadership, innovation and participation among students.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who delivered the welcome address, encouraged students to set ambitious goals and pursue them with discipline, hard work and confidence.

During the interaction, NESTS screened a five-minute film documenting the academic journeys and achievements of EMRS students. The students also shared their experiences and aspirations with the President.

The government established the Eklavya Model Residential Schools scheme to provide quality residential education to Scheduled Tribe students in tribal-dominated areas. The schools offer education from Classes 6 to 12, along with facilities for sports, extracurricular activities, vocational training and skill development.

As of March 2026, 499 EMRS were operational across the country, with an enrolment of 1,56,564 students. The government has sanctioned 723 schools under the scheme, with additional institutions at different stages of construction.

The interaction formed part of the Centre's wider Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada programme, which includes initiatives related to tribal education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, livelihoods and the preservation of indigenous languages and cultural heritage.