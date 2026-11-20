New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon young medical professionals to work towards making quality healthcare accessible to all sections of society, particularly people living in remote and underserved areas, while addressing the 12th Convocation Ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital.