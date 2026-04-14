Droupadi Murmu offers tribute to B. R. Ambedkar on 135th birth anniversary

Ahmedabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tribute to the portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 135th birth anniversary, at Lok Bhavan today during her visit to Gujarat.

On this occasion, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvratji also paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. High officials of the Centre and the State were also present on this solemn occasion.



Earlier today, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises.