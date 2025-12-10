President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Manipur on December 11-12

A senior Manipur government official said that they have yet to get any official itinerary from the President’s secretariat in Delhi, but have been advised “to make security and other-related arrangements for the visit of a VVIP”. Both sides of the 7-km road from Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex are being repaired, repainted and adorned with colourful flags and other materials.