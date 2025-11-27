President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025

President Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the third edition of the Indian Army’s Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 in New Delhi on November 27, 2025.

The President lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering professionalism and patriotism in protecting national sovereignty, demonstrating remarkable adaptability and resolve across conventional warfare, counter-insurgency operations, and humanitarian missions.

Operation Sindoor: A watershed in deterrence

President Murmu declared: “The success of Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in our counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The world took note not only of India’s military capability but also of India’s moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly, in the pursuit of peace.”

She emphasised that India’s diplomacy, economy, and armed forces collectively project a nation that desires peace but is fully prepared to defend its borders and citizens with strength and conviction, especially in a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment marked by technological disruptions and shifting alliances.

Decade of transformation for future-readiness

The President commended the Indian Army’s ongoing Decade of Transformation, which is modernising structures, updating doctrines, and enhancing capabilities to build a future-ready force, boosting self-reliance and overall defence preparedness.

President Murmu highlighted the Army’s focus on human capital through education, NCC expansion, and sports initiatives, while underscoring the increasing role of women officers and soldiers, which she said will inspire more young women to serve the nation.

Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Concluding her address, the President expressed confidence that the deliberations at Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 will offer critical insights to policymakers and reaffirmed that the armed forces will continue pursuing excellence to help realise the national goal of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.