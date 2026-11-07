Presidency expels two students over Vivekananda poster controversy

Kolkata: Presidency University has expelled two female students for allegedly writing abusive remarks on a poster bearing a photo of Swami Vivekananda and using derogatory language against other organisations, a university official said on Saturday.
The decision was taken after an inquiry committee examined CCTV footage and talked to various stakeholders, he said.
"Two students have been expelled from the studentship or post-studentship academic activities. It has also been decided that they will not be allowed admission to any future degree programme in this university," the official told PTI.
One of the two was a postgraduate student, while the other was engaged in post-studentship academic activities.
In a statement, the university said it has always upheld dignified academic discourse and debate on scientific and socio-political issues, but will not tolerate abuse directed at thinkers, ideas or organisations.
The controversy began after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that a poster carrying a photo of Swami Vivekananda, put up by the organisation on the university campus on October 13, was defaced with derogatory remarks.
The ABVP subsequently lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation and action against those responsible. It also staged a protest outside the university gate.
Meanwhile, the SFI has condemned the institution's decision to debar the two students, calling the punishment excessive and warning that it could jeopardise their academic futures.
In a statement, ABVP spokesperson Annanta Basu said, "We welcome and appreciate Presidency University's decision to expel the two students.... Such anti-India sentiments and anti-national conspiracies have no place in our educational institutions and society."
"If such incidents are repeated in the future, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will once again stand firmly against them," he added.
The SFI's Presidency University unit said it did not support the defacement of posters carrying portraits of eminent personalities, irrespective of the political organisations that put them up.
"We neither endorse the incident nor support the actions of those involved. However, disciplinary measures must be corrective, rehabilitative and proportionate, not punitive or retaliatory," SFI Presidency unit office-bearer Beetan Islam said.
The organisation claimed that the university administration set a "deeply dangerous precedent".
The SFI also criticised the ABVP for using Vivekananda's portrait to advance what it described as a "narrow political agenda", claiming that the philosopher's pluralistic worldview was incompatible with the ideology of the RSS, BJP and ABVP.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.