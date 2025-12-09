Preparing for NIFT Admission 2026? Registration Begins; Exam on February 8

NIFTEE 2026 will cover admissions to UG programmes such as BDes and BFTech through GAT and/or CAT, as prescribed.

PG programmes including MDes, MFM and MFTech will also follow GAT and/or CAT wherever applicable.

For NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions, candidates can apply for BDes and BFTech as per the eligibility criteria in the Admissions Guidelines.

Applications under the Artisans Category will be accepted as specified. PhD candidates must take a written test, followed by a Research Proposal Presentation and Interview. Applicants from the NRI/Foreign National/OCI/PIO/SAARC categories must apply as per the norms outlined in the NIFT Admissions Guidelines 2026.