Preparing for NIFT Admission 2026? Registration Begins; Exam on February 8

The National Testing Agency has opened registrations for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination 2026.
The application window began on December 8 and will remain open until January 6, 2026.
Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official NIFTEE portal. The entrance exam for admission to UG, PG, NLEA (Lateral Entry), Artisans Category and PhD programmes for the 2026–27 academic year will be held on February 8, 2026 (Sunday).
The test will be conducted across 100 cities in both computer-based and pen-and-paper modes, depending on the component.
NIFTEE 2026 will cover admissions to UG programmes such as BDes and BFTech through GAT and/or CAT, as prescribed.
PG programmes including MDes, MFM and MFTech will also follow GAT and/or CAT wherever applicable.
For NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions, candidates can apply for BDes and BFTech as per the eligibility criteria in the Admissions Guidelines.
Applications under the Artisans Category will be accepted as specified. PhD candidates must take a written test, followed by a Research Proposal Presentation and Interview. Applicants from the NRI/Foreign National/OCI/PIO/SAARC categories must apply as per the norms outlined in the NIFT Admissions Guidelines 2026.
Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements, including age limits, academic qualifications, subject combinations and category-specific conditions.
They are advised to read the Admissions Guidelines 2026 and the NIFTEE Information Bulletin before applying.
The application must be submitted online with a recent photograph, signature, live photograph and all required documents. PwD/PwBD candidates must upload a valid UDID card.
Important Dates
Last date to apply: January 6, 2026
Application with late fee of ₹5,000: January 7–10, 2026
Application correction window: January 12–14, 2026
Advance city intimation: To be announced
Admit card: To be announced
Exam date: February 8, 2026
Stage 1 result: To be announced on NTA and NIFT websites
Exam Pattern and Shortlisting
BDes: GAT + CAT; shortlisted candidates will take a Situation Test
BFTech: GAT
BDes & BFTech (Common Merit Ranks):
– BDes: GAT + CAT + Situation Test
– BFTech: GAT
BFTech applicants with Mathematics may also apply for BDes by taking CAT along with GAT (not applicable for NLEA).
MDes: GAT + CAT → Personal Interview
MFM: GAT → Personal Interview
MFTech: GAT → Personal Interview
Separate CMRs will be generated for MFM and MDes based on GAT, CAT and PI.
PhD: Written test → Research Proposal Presentation and Interview
Candidates may need to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC and must upload documents exactly as specified.
Official updates will be available on the NTA, NIFTEE and NIFT websites. Queries can be directed to the NTA helpline or via email.