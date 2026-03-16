Prepare for JEE, NEET with Ministry of Education’s free "SATHEE" app

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has introduced the 'SATHEE' application as a free learning platform to assist students in preparing for national-level competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The official website of the app is www.sathee.iitk.ac.in.

SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams) provides video lectures and study notes prepared by experts from IITs and other reputed institutes. The platform also has multilingual learning resources available free of cost, as reported by NDTV.

Recently, the app was featured in the "Real-World Impact of AI in Education" Casebook unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. An AI-enabled version of the SATHEE platform was also announced, introducing advanced features to enhance exam preparation.

The app comprises mock tests, assessments, detailed study material, and previous years' question papers to help students evaluate their level of preparation.

The initiative seeks to help economically weaker students by enabling them to prepare for competitive exams without expensive coaching. Students can access the platform anytime, allowing them to study at their convenience.

Apart from JEE, NEET, and CUET, the app also supports preparation for other exams including Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exams, and ICAR examinations.