Preparatory exam paper leaks test PU students’ nerves in Karnataka

MYSURU: With less than two months left for the Second PUC examination, instances of question paper leaks during preparatory exams have triggered anxiety among students, parents and teachers.

Second PU students in private colleges in Mysuru told TNIE that a few of their classmates had gained access to preparatory examination question papers well in advance through WhatsApp, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination system.

The students alleged that their classmates had received Mathematics question paper, followed by English paper held on Thursday, which too was circulated nearly 24 hours in advance.