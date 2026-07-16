Rahul Gandhi heads to Dehradun to address students amid paper leak outcry

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Dehradun's Bannu School, the proposed venue for Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) programme, scheduled to be held on July 17.

The event is expected to witness participation from students, with arrangements being made at the venue ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the Uttarakhand government's action over alleged paper leaks in the 2025 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment examinations, claiming that the state's anti-cheating law remained ineffective and "merely on paper" while examination papers continued to be sold.

The LoP is expected to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact with the youth in the State's capital as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Echo). The nationwide campaign aims to focus attention on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Uttarakhand, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi', had become the "epicentre of paper leaks" and questioned the state government's handling of the issue.

"I am coming to Dehradun on July 17th. But why Uttarakhand? Because 'Devbhoomi' has been turned into the epicentre of paper leaks," he wrote.

Targeting the state government over alleged irregularities in UKSSSC examinations held in 2025, Gandhi claimed that a "system" had emerged where government posts were being secured through means other than merit.

"A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," he said.

In October 2025, following a major paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) cancelled the Graduate-Level Recruitment Examination (which included 416 vacancies for Patwari, Lekhpal, and seven other posts). The written examination, which took place across all state districts on September 21, 2025, was declared completely "null" after a thorough inquiry.

Earlier, a single-member inquiry commission, constituted by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the competitive examination conducted by the UKSSSC on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) UC Dhyani.

Gandhi further alleged that despite the enactment of a strict anti-cheating law, incidents of paper leaks continued. "The government enacted a strict anti-cheating law--yet the leaks continued. The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" and will now visit Uttarakhand's Dehradun to carry it forward. The event is scheduled for July 17 at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.